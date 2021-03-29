Live

Watch CBSN Live

Real-life subject of "Foxcatcher" pans the movie

Former Olympic wrestler Mark Schultz is slamming his depiction in the movie "Foxcatcher." And, actor Alec Baldwin kicks off the New Year with big news. CBS's Bigad Shaban has those stories and more in today's Eye on Entertainment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.