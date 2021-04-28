Live

Reaction to Trump's new travel ban

CBSN political contributor Alex Conant joined CBSN to discuss backlash over President Trump's wiretapping claim, as well as the GOP's Obamacare repeal plan and the administration's latest executive order.
