"Razzle Dazzle" details Broadway's gritty history In the 1970s, interest in live theater hit an all-time low and Broadway's dilapidated theaters almost turned out the lights for good. The whole story is chronicled in a new book, "Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway," published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS. Michael Riedel, the author of the book and New York Post's theater columnist, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the revival of Broadway.