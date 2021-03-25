Live

Ray Rice cut by Ravens, suspended by NFL

The Baltimore Ravens cut star running back Ray Rice from their roster Monday afternoon after video emerged appearing to show him punching and knocking out his then-fiance Janay Palmer, who is now his wife. James Brown reports.
