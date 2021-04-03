Live

Watch CBSN Live

Raw Video: Aftermath of the Amtrak crash

Amtrak Train 188 was just north of downtown Philadelphia Tuesday night when it went off the rails, killing at least six people. Video from the scene shows some of the train cars on their sides and significantly damaged.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.