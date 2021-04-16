Live

Rare video unearthed of Louis Armstrong

The Louis Armstrong House Museum has acquired the only known film of the great jazz musician in a recording studio. The 33-minute, 16 mm film captures Armstrong recording his 1959 album "Satchmo Plays King Oliver" in Los Angeles.
