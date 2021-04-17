Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rare video shows Hiroshima after atomic bomb

Video shot by the U.S. military in 1945 shows Hiroshima after it was hit with an atomic bomb. Around 140,000 people died in the bombing. President Obama will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima on Friday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.