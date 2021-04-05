Live

Rare look inside battle-torn Yemen

CBS News correspondent Clarissa Ward was among the first set of journalists to enter Yemen -- a country in the midst of a civil war. Ward spoke to one of Yemen's new leaders who explained the Houthi rebels' view towards America.
