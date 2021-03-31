Live

Rare leopard in Russia spotted on camera

Camera traps catch sight of the critically endangered Amur leopard. A new census has found that the cat's numbers have doubled since 2007, showing that conservation efforts in Russia to keep the cat from extinction are working.
