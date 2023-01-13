Watch CBS News

Rare earth elements deposits discovered in Sweden

Sweden's national mining company says it has found "significant" deposits of rare earth elements, which are vital to technology like cellphones. As CBS News' Tina Kraus reports, it could give Europe a boost in the race to transition to clean energy.
