Rare 500-pound turtle returned to wild

Yawkey the leatherback sea turtle is bound for the open ocean following his recovery at the South Carolina Aquarium. It took a team of 7 people and a pulley system to transfer him. Watch Yawkey's handlers move him in the video above.
