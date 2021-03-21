Live

Rare '100-year' flower blooms in California

An exotic flower, called the Puya raimandii, is beginning to bloom at the University of California, Berkley’s botanical garden. The plant usually takes 80-100 years to bloom. KPIX-TV’s John Ramos reports.
