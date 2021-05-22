Rape survivor calls grand jury to hear sexual assault case A rape survivor in Kansas is taking the law into her own hands, calling her own grand jury to hear her sexual assault case. Madison Smith says she was assaulted by a friend while attending Bethany College as a freshman. Smith says the encounter started off with consensual sex, but things turned violent. The local prosecutor initially refused to press charges, but later decided to charge Smith's attacker with battery. Now, Smith will convene a grand jury in September to look at sexual assault charges. She joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss her experience and how she hopes to inspire others.