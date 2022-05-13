Rand Paul holds up $40B in U.S. aid to Ukraine: CBS News Flash May 13, 2022 Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky is stalling Senate approval of an additional $40 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine. He insists that an inspector general be appointed to oversee spending on Ukraine. The FAA has stripped two daredevil pilots of their licenses after they tried to switch planes in mid-air over the Arizona desert. One crashed. And we’re getting the first image ever of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way. Eight telescopes worldwide helped capture it.