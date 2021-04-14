Live

Rancher's vegan wife sets out to save cattle

What good is a cow to a cattle rancher if it can't eventually be eaten? Tommy Sonnen found himself with this problem after his wife came out as vegan. Steve Hartman went to find out what happened next.
