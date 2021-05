Jorge Ramos discusses "wrong" prediction about Trump and Latino vote Univision's Jorge Ramos said before the 2016 election that Donald Trump could never win because he couldn't connect with Latino voters. He tells CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue" that he was wrong because he "overestimated" the importance of the Latino vote. Ramos also discussed his new book "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era."