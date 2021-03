Representative Krishnamoorthi on PPP fraud, Baby Food Safety Act and filibuster debate A House subcommittee says it has evidence that mismanagement by the Trump administration led to nearly $84 billion in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Select committee member and Illinois Representative Raja Kirshnamoorthi joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what's being done to prevent fraudulent PPP loans, the Baby Food Safety Act and the filibuster debate in the Senate.