Live Updates: Primetime Emmy Awards
The Year Broadway Went Dark
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Live Updates: 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
Body found in Wyoming "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito
Volcano erupts on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots
NIH chief Francis Collins expects FDA to expand booster recommendation in "coming weeks"
Sanders says Democrats are "going to come together" on reconciliation bill
Anderson Cooper on the Vanderbilt dynasty
A trip to the original "Mayberry"
Chris Rock says he contracted breakthrough case of COVID-19
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Raising kids in platonic partnerships
More people are raising kids with a platonic partner. Ivan Fatovic, the founder and CEO of Modamily, is helping people find the right match. He joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss platonic co-parenting relationships.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On