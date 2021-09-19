Live

Watch CBSN Live

Raising kids in platonic partnerships

More people are raising kids with a platonic partner. Ivan Fatovic, the founder and CEO of Modamily, is helping people find the right match. He joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss platonic co-parenting relationships.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.