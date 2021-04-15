Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rahul Gupta: "I did not stab Mark"

Hours after he first confessed to the bloody murder of his friend, Mark Waugh, Rahul Gupta changed his story and explained to detectives what really happened between his girlfriend, Taylor Gould, and Mark.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.