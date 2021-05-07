"Radical hospitality" towards Philadelphia's homeless In Philadelphia, the "City of Brotherly Love," a new restaurant called Rooster Soup opened earlier this year, and it has a lot to crow about already. It's been named one of America's "Top Ten New Restaurants" by both Food & Wine and GQ magazines. Rooster Soup is also doing well in another way: it gives away every penny of its profits, providing hot meals for the homeless. Nancy Giles talked with chef Mike Solomonov, his business partner Steve Cook, and Mike Dahl, executive director of Broad Street Ministry, about the "radical hospitality" that is being provided to thousands in need.