Racist incidents in China fueled by coronavirus fears spark outrage Discrimination based on efforts to contain the coronavirus in China have sparked an outcry in Africa and other places around the world, as the U.S. grapples with its own spike in discrimination against Asians over fears of the disease. Videos appear to show black people being detained by police and even sleeping on the street after being evicted in China. Ramy Inocencio reports on the xenophobia stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.