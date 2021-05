Rachael Denhollander, one of Larry Nassar's first public accusers, speaks out Rachael Denhollander, one of the first women to publicly identify herself as one of Larry Nassar's young victims, spoke in court on the seventh day of a hearing that has given girls, young women and their parents a chance to confront the disgraced Michigan sports doctor. Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years on molestation charges.