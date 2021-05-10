Rachael Denhollander and Kyle Stephens on "empowering" testimonies against Larry Nassar Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was sent back into custody Wednesday after his sentencing and hearing from more than 150 girls and women who testified about his sexual abuse. Rachael Denhollander, the first accuser to come forward, and Kyle Stephens, the first accuser to speak at the hearing, join "CBS This Morning" along with Dr. Jon LaPook to discuss their testimonies.