Race for world's first commercially viable electric plane: The battle for "Tesla of the skies" Of all the major industries that spew out planet-warming greenhouse gasses, one stands out as unfixable - so far. Fossil fuel power plants can be replaced with wind and solar power. One can switch to electric cars. But as Mark Phillips reports from the British Aviation History Museum for the "CBS This Morning" series Eye on Earth, the one thing aircraft have had in common down through the ages is aviation fuel. A commercially viable electric airplane cannot yet be made, aviation fuel is too powerful to replace with batteries.