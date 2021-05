As hate crimes rise, Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers recounts deadly attack on his congregation According to a new FBI report, 2019 was the deadliest year on record for hate crimes in the U.S. Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh joins CBSN AM to discuss the findings and the 2018 attack that killed 11 people at his synagogue, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.