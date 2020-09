Questions surround years-long delay in prosecuting 9/11 attacks Nearly two decades after the 9/11 terror attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives on American soil, victims' families are still seeking closure on one important chapter -- the men accused of hatching the plot have yet to face trial. Catherine Herridge speaks to a woman who lost her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter 19 years ago about the years of waiting for justice.