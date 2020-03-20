Doubt surrounds death row inmate's guilt One California death row inmate's legal battle has captured worldwide attention, even high-profile people from Pope Francis to Kim Kardashian West. Kevin Cooper has always maintained he did not kill three members of a family and their guest in 1983. Last year, an order from Governor Newsom for more DNA testing and new witness testimony gave Cooper a chance for freedom. Erin Moriarty meets with Cooper face-to-face for a new "48 Hours," airing on CBS Saturday at 10/9c.