Questions remain after FBI confirms newly found remains are Brian Laundrie The search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, is over. The FBI used dental records to confirm remains found in Florida at a nature preserve belong to Laundrie. Justin Kase of CBS affiliate WINK-TV reports on reaction to the news, and Thuy Lan Nguyen of CBS affiliate WTSP-TV joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the investigation.