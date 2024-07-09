Questions persist over Biden's health, but White House hopes they've turned corner
House Democrats are meeting for a closed-door meeting Tuesday to discuss President Biden's standing in the presidential race as Biden gears up to deliver remarks commemorating the 75th anniversary of NATO. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the day ahead and why the White House believes Monday was a good day despite a fiery press briefing where the president's health was again the focal point.