Watch CBS News

Questions persist over Biden's health, but White House hopes they've turned corner

House Democrats are meeting for a closed-door meeting Tuesday to discuss President Biden's standing in the presidential race as Biden gears up to deliver remarks commemorating the 75th anniversary of NATO. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the day ahead and why the White House believes Monday was a good day despite a fiery press briefing where the president's health was again the focal point.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.