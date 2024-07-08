Questions on neurologist's White House visits spark heated exchange over Biden's health White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a tense back-and-forth with members of the media Monday over questions about a Parkinson's expert reportedly visiting the White House multiple times over the last year. It was not clear whether the expert was consulting about President Biden's health or not. The briefing was the third straight briefing dominated by questions on the president's health following his debate with former President Donald Trump.