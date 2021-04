Questions, conspiracy theories surround Scalia's death Donald Trump is talking about conspiracy theories that claim Justice Antonin Scalia may have died of foul play. Texas authorities did not do an autopsy after Scalia's body was found. Confusion and lingering questions led to some wild speculation about the venerated justice’s, but the owner of the ranch where Scalia died tried to clarify his comments about how he saw “a pillow over his head.” Jan Crawford reports.