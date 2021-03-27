Live

Queen leads England in commemoration of war dead

Queen Elizabeth led Britain's observance of Remembrance Day, honoring the more than 800,000 service members who died during World War One. Her grandson, Prince Harry, made a surprise trip back to Afghanistan. Charlie D'Agata reports.
