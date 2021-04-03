Live

Queen Latifah as a 20th century legend

Hip hop artist Queen Latifah stars in a new HBO film about singer Bessie Smith, the "Empress of the Blues." First offered the part when she was only 22, Latifah feels only now capable of tackling the singer's troubled life. Mark Strassmann reports.
