Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be flown back to London from Scotland to lie in state Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will leave Scotland on Tuesday and head to London before a hearse will take her from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where she will lie in state for public viewing until the funeral Monday. King Charles III is in Northern Ireland. CBS News correspondent Lana Zak and former communications director to the royal family Paddy Harverson join "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.