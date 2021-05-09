Live

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on coronation

For the first time, Queen Elizabeth II is sharing what it was like to experience her coronation back in 1953. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has the details on the documentary that has the queen opening up.
