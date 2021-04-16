Live

Queen Elizabeth celebrates 90th birthday

Queen Elizabeth is normally a stay-at-home birthday girl. But when it's the big 9-0, and you're the oldest and longest-reigning monarch ever, it calls for a public appearance. Mark Phillips has more on the celebrations.
