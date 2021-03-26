Live

Quarantined nurse tests negative for Ebola virus

An American nurse has tested negative for Ebola after being isolated when she arrived in the U.S. from Sierra Leone. As Jericka Duncan explains, Kaci Hickox says she hasn't had a positive experience with New Jersey health officials.
