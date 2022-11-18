Qatar accused of labor abuses of migrant workers ahead of World Cup Soccer fans getting ready to attend the World Cup in Qatar are just learning they will not be able to drink alcohol in the stadiums. The sudden reversal surprised Budweiser, which paid $75 million to be the official beer sponsor. There are also growing concerns of media censorship. Meanwhile, human rights group estimate that hundreds of migrant workers died building the infrastructure for Qatar's World Cup. Holly Williams reports.