QAnon-supporting congressional candidate said she was invited to White House for final day of RNC Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting congressional candidate, tweeted Tuesday she has been invited to the White House for President Trump’s acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention. She is just one of nearly a dozen reported Republican congressional nominees with ties to the conspiracy theory. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joined CBSN’s “Red and Blue” to discuss.