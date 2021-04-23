Live

Watch CBSN Live

Q&A: Nick Nolte

Actor Nick Nolte has been known to play some tough-talking characters in his time. These days he's playing a tough-talking former President on the TV series "Graves," while also finding time for some Questions & Answers with Lee Cowan
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.