Q&A: Gun control advocate Colin Goddard

In 2007, Colin Goddard was in a French class at Virginia Tech when a gunman opened fire; he was shot four times but survived. He's now a senior policy advocate for Everytown for Gun Safety pushing for stronger gun control laws.
