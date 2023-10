Q&A: David Petraeus on Israel's response to the Hamas attack Retired Gen. David Petraeus, who commanded America's wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan, knows from experience what Israel is facing in its fight against the terrorist group Hamas. He talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about the intelligence failure in missing preparations for the attack; how Israel will retaliate; and the suffering that the people of Gaza will endure as a result of Hamas' actions.