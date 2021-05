Puzzling rise in colorectal cancer deaths among younger adults A new study shows death rates for colorectal cancer in white men and women under the age of 55 climbed nearly 14 percent in a decade after years of overall decline. Over the same period, deadly cases involving African-Americans in the same age group went down. Gastroenterologist and CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings and how people can lower their risk.