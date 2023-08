Putin sends condolences to Wagner Group leader Prigozhin's family after apparent death Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the apparent death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, sending condolences to Prigozhin's family. U.K. authorities believe Russia's domestic intelligence agency was likely behind Wednesday's plane crash that killed 10 people, including, allegedly, Prigozhin. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina has the latest from Latvia.