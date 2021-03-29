Live

Watch CBSN Live

Putin sends New Year's note to President Obama

Russian president notes 70th anniversary of the Allies' victory over the Nazis as he pushes for relationship based on "equality and mutual respect." Putin sent out several New Year's notes, though he did not send one to Ukraine's leader.
