Putin and former Wagner commander Andrei Troshev meet Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Andrei Troshev, one of the most senior former commanders of the Wagner Mercenary Group. According to the Kremlin, Troshev now works for Russia's defense ministry. He was a former aide to the late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash two months after Wagner troops launched a failed coup. CBS News foreign correspondent Elaine Cobbe is following the latest from London.