Putin critic Alexey Navalny dies in prison, Russian officials say Alexey Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has died in a penal colony, Russian prison officials said Friday. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay reports on Navalny's life, reporter Mary Ilyushina has more on what we know about his death, and Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, joins with his reaction.