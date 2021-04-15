Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pushing the envelope on bulletproof technology

Can anything truly be made "bullet-proof"? Serena Altschul visits the Texas Armoring Corporation in San Antonio, where cars are turned into rolling fortresses capable of resisting firearms, hand grenades, even IEDs.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.