Push to pass the Equality Act as more states sign anti-transgender legislation into law Arkansas and Tennessee are the latest states to sign anti-transgender legislation into law. Both join Mississippi in banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams. Dozens of other states are considering similar legislation aimed at restricting or banning trans athletes. This comes during a push on Capitol Hill to pass the Equality Act. The proposed bill would change federal law to ensure protections for LGBTQ Americans on things like employment, housing, medical care and education. Lana Zak spoke with Stella Keating, a transgender teen, and activist with The GenderCool Project, about why these protections are important.