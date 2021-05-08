Live

Pumpkin spice takes over the world

Over the past year, Americans spent more than $400 million on products laced with pumpkin spice. Susan Spencer brings us the very spice of life, which has become ubiquitous in everything from coffee, cereal and candy to dog shampoo.
